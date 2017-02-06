Cancer advocates push for tougher laws in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of cancer patients and students from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque will be meeting with legislators on Monday morning requesting tougher tobacco laws. The group says they intend to meet with lawmakers at the State Capitol in Santa Fe to bring attention to two major items.

The first would be a $1.50 tax increase on tobacco sales and an equivalent tax on electronic tobacco products. Advocates believe this tax would reduce youth smoking rates by 17 percent.

Another push the group will be making is for lawmakers to take push House Bill 212. According to the group, this is set to prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from using indoor tanning devices. It would also make it against the law for an owner or employee of those establishments to allow someone underage to tan.

Monday also happens to be Cancer Awareness Day at the State Capitol.