Building in Downtown Albuquerque to contain apartments, restaurants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A long vacant building in Downtown Albuquerque is about to be transformed.

505 Central, at Fifth Street and Central Avenue is about to become a place where you can live, work and play.

It was built in 1937 for Lovelace, then later taken over by Sears. Soon it will be filled with 34 loft apartments and several restaurants.

One commercial tenant has already signed on, Humble Coffee, which will house its second location there.

The architect and developer said these apartments will be tailored to young working professionals.

“Downtown is really growing right now and it’s changing. There’s a lot of cafes coming in, restaurants. I think we know breweries build. We’re finding young people want to live in Downtown Albuquerque,” Architect Mark Baker said.

Right now, most of the apartments in Downtown are high end, or affordable housing.

The developer said these are for those in between. He said the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project was a contributing factor to this project. Construction should be complete by July.