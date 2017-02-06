Board of Finance to consider emergency funding for New Mexico courts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Board of Finance is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider emergency funding to ensure the state’s court system doesn’t run out of money for jury trials.

The board will consider a proposal that would add up to $600,000 to the fund that pays jurors and up to $82,000 for other court costs.

Last week, Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed about $800,000 in emergency funding approved by the Legislature.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels said the courts will have to stop conducting jury trials on March 1 without additional funding.