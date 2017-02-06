Board of Finance to consider emergency funding for New Mexico courts

By Published: Updated:
courtroom-stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Board of Finance is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider emergency funding to ensure the state’s court system doesn’t run out of money for jury trials.

The board will consider a proposal that would add up to $600,000 to the fund that pays jurors and up to $82,000 for other court costs.

Last week, Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed about $800,000 in emergency funding approved by the Legislature.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels said the courts will have to stop conducting jury trials on March 1 without additional funding.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s