ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 19-year-old Justine Dean.

Dean is described as having black curly hair and was last seen wearing it up in a pony tail.

BCSO says Dean was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white sweater and a pink backpack.

Dean was last seen at Rio Grande High School on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or call or text 505-288-0009 immediately.