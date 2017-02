ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

Police say officers were dispatched Monday to Presbyterian Hospital after a man arrived there with a gunshot wound.

Details about the shooting are limited but police say it may have happened in the 98th and Tower area.

Right now, police say the man is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police.