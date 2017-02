ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re in the market for a job, you’re in luck. The Albuquerque Isotopes are hiring.

A job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at Isotopes Park. They’re looking for hundreds of slots for the upcoming baseball season that begins in April.

Managers say you should fill out an application and take it with you.

