Alan Branch has a second Super Bowl title after historic overtime game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For defensive lineman Alan Branch his football journey has gone from Cibola High School to Michigan, to two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots. Branch and the Patriots became the first team to win 5 Super Bowl titles Sunday night by coming from behind 25 points to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. The Patriots went into halftime trailing 21 to 3. That lead would later grow to 28-3. The Patriots rallied by scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half, 19 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Branch had a key fumble recovery during the rally to help the Patriots come from behind.

They would cash the turnover into points. Branch finished the game with three tackles, one solo. He also was credited with half a sack to go with his fumble recovery. Offensively Tom Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception and was awarded MVP honors for an NFL record fourth time. It’s is the fifth championship with the Patriots for Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, the most for any player or coach.