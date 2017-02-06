ABCC offers unique Singing Valentine’s gift

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for that perfect Valentines gift for someone who already has everything?

Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative (ABCC) is offering a unique gift for your sweetheart this Valentines Day with quartets from award-winning barbershop choruses.

Corinna Feldman with Low Key quartet and Tony Sparks with the Odyssey quartet joined KRQE This Morning show to talk about singing valentines.

Quartets will appear at the place of your choice in the Albuquerque area to share the gift of song in perfect, four-part harmony.

Online reservations start at $60 and they are also available by phone, $10 anywhere in the U.S.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association.

For more information, visit their website.