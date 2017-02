ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Roswell men are locked up after allegedly shooting at police officers.

It happened early Saturday morning at the Whataburger on North Main Street.

Police said 29-year-old Candido Andazola and 19-year-old Raymond Gonzales-Sedillo fired a shot through a window right above where the officers were eating their meals.

No one was hurt by the incident.

Roswell Police Department quickly arrested the two. They are facing an attempted murder charge.