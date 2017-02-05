Surveillance photos released of suspected astronomy equipment thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– New surveillance pictures tonight show the suspects who stole expensive astronomy equipment used by local kids.

Albuquerque Astronomical Society member Martin Hilario says thieves broke into his car Tuesday morning and made off with telescopes, camera lenses and a pair of keys that led to the clubs storage unit, which the thieves then cleaned out.

The biggest loss was a portable planetarium worth $25,000.

Surveillance video at the storage unit captured the suspects and their getaway car.

If you have any information you are asked to call 242-COPS.

