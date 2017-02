ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police have responded to southwest Albuquerque on a call of shots being fired.

APD says it happened in the area of Ivy Place and Bataan Drive around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they say they found one male dead on scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.