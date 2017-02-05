Lawmakers consider options for cavern that could collapse

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Measures moving forward in the Legislature deal with a cavern that could collapse under Carlsbad.

The Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2l4OB58) one measure allocates $25 million toward remediation while the other establishes government oversight for the project.

Estimates say up to 200 people in Carlsbad would be impacted if the cavern collapses.

The cavern formed as the result of an operation to extract salt in liquid form by injecting fresh water into the ground.

I&W had to close the brine well due to the cavern and went bankrupt.

Legislation that failed last year would have allowed the state to start looking for solutions related to the cavern.

The new bills are heading to committees for consideration.

A House committee recently moved forward similar legislation as well.