How much does it cost to attend the Super Bowl?

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — A trip to the Super Bowl carries a huge price tag.
Officials say fans can expect to pay an average of $8,000 for travel, lodging and a ticket to the game.
Three fans who made the trip to Houston shared their total costs.
Travel
Chris was born and raised in New England and is a die-hard Patriots fan who now lives in Atlanta. Clearly, he wasn’t going to miss out on this one.
He said he flew into Austin, Texas. The flight was around $380 and then he rented a car and stayed with a friend.
Patricia, who has been a Pats fan for about 10 years, flew in from New York. Airline tickets for two were about $600 each.
Austin native Patrick drove up with his son, who is a huge Pats fan. He said gas for the whole trip was maybe $100.
Lodging
Luckily for Chris, he crashed at a friend’s place.
As for the other two, Patricia said she paid maybe $249.
Patrick is staying at a Marriott for about $200.
Ticket price
Chris said if and when they end up pulling the trigger, it’s going to be roughly $3,000 to $4,000 a ticket.
Patricia thinks the lowest price is $2,300, so they are going to try for $1,500.
Patrick looked at going to the game and said, “The prices were crazy. I love my son, but not that much.”
The total price tags climbed into the thousands of dollars but as Patricia said, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
She continued, “If you say you are going to do it, you do it once and you have a great time and you make the most of it; and it’s like going to Disney World but better.”