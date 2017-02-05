Hostage situation ends peacefully in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an armed, barricaded and possibly suicidal subject, who claimed to have a hostage in southwest Albuquerque.

BCSO says the suspect, now identified as John Sandoval, barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home in the area of Sanford Ave SW and Minnie St. SW just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after deputies arrived on scene negotiators were able to make contact with Sandoval. At some point during the negotiation the hostage was left alone and was able to make a safe escape.

After about another 20 minutes of negotiations, Sandoval agreed to come out of the house and was taken into custody peacefully.

BCSO says CID will now execute a search warrant on the home in an effort to find the weapon.

Sandoval is now facing charges of false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.