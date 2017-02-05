Health department reports first flu-related deaths in NM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – State officials are reporting the season’s first flu-related deaths in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health says that two men in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties, along with a woman in Grant County, have died during the flu season, which typically starts around October and can go all the way through May.

The deaths were reported recently.

The department says the deaths are a somber reminder that the flue can be serious, especially among at-risk people such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic medical conditions like asthma and diabetes.

The flu is widespread in New Mexico but the department of health expects activity may not peak for several more weeks.

The public is advised to get flu shots.