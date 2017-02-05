Brady throws 1st TD pass, Patriots down 28-9

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Brady has thrown his first touchdown in Super Bowl 51, a 5-yarder to running back James White, but the New England Patriots still trail the Atlanta Falcons 28-9 after the third quarter.
Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, which hit the right upright.
While it was good for the Patriots to get in the end zone, the 13-play, 75-yard drive took nearly 6½ minutes off the clock.
Brady had a big 15-yard run to convert third-and-8 from the Falcons 35. He was back to pass when he saw an opening and took off running, sliding down without getting hit.
But the Patriots clearly showed some sense of desperation.
They tried a trick play during the middle of that scoring drive, but receiver Julian Edelman’s third-and-3 pass just short of midfield was incomplete. They then went for it on fourth down, with Brady hitting Danny Amendola for 18 yards.
After the touchdown, New England tried an onside kick. But the ball didn’t travel 10 yards before Gostkowski touched it, drawing a penalty and giving the ball to the Falcons.
Matt Ryan has thrown a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman and the Atlanta Falcons have taken a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl 51.
Ryan hit Coleman in the flat, and the Falcons running back beat linebacker Rob Ninkovich to the pylon. The score capped an 85-yard drive in eight plays, fueled by a 35-yard pass to Taylor Gabriel.
Ryan, the NFL regular-season MVP, is 12 of 14 for 193 yards with two touchdowns.
The Atlanta Falcons have already defeated two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks this postseason.
Now they have a 21-3 in the second half over four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Only one team has ever defeated three starting Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in the same postseason, according to Elias.
That was seven years ago when the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, after wins over Kurt Warner and Brett Favre in the NFC playoffs.
Atlanta got to Super Bowl 51 with NFC playoff wins over Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).
