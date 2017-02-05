Ex-leader of drug ring convicted in New Mexico homicide case

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) – A former leader of a drug trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of methamphetamine from Phoenix into the Alamogordo area of southern New Mexico has been convicted in a 2011 killing.

The Alamogordo Daily News (https://goo.gl/60YWSe ) reports that a state District Court jury in Alamogordo on Friday convicted Joe D. Chavez Jr. of accessory to murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the killing of 31-year-old Richard Valdez.

The victim’s body was found in a burned-out station wagon.

Chavez and brother Bob Chavez were convicted in 2014 on racketeering and other charges for their involvement in the AZ Boys drug trafficking organization.

Joe Chavez is serving a 46-year prison term while Bob Chavez is serving a 36-year term.