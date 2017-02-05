Dion’s special ranch dressing returns

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The long awaited, locally popular Dion’s ranch dressing returns to its restaurants Monday.

It’s a must-have for a lot of Dion’s lovers but when the company halted its production of the popular product due to upgrades to the facility last month, fans spoke out.

In a statement Sunday Mark Herman, CEO of Dion’s, said, “We received an overwhelming response to the story about our Ranch dressing and I understand that many loyal fans dearly missed some of Dion’s signature flavors. That’s why we are so excited to announce the completion of the production facility upgrade which will allow us to continue to provide our quality products for years to come.”

Fans can rest assured that in addition to ranch being back, all other dressing flavors, including Greek, are back as well.

