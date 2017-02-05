Dion’s special ranch dressing returns

By Published: Updated:
dions-ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The long awaited, locally popular Dion’s ranch dressing returns to its restaurants Monday.

It’s a must-have for a lot of Dion’s lovers but when the company halted its production of the popular product due to upgrades to the facility last month, fans spoke out.

In a statement Sunday Mark Herman, CEO of Dion’s, said, “We received an overwhelming response to the story about our Ranch dressing and I understand that many loyal fans dearly missed some of Dion’s signature flavors. That’s why we are so excited to announce the completion of the production facility upgrade which will allow us to continue to provide our quality products for years to come.”

Fans can rest assured that in addition to ranch being back, all other dressing flavors, including Greek, are back as well.

Related

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s