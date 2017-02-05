Data: Self-driving cars needing less human help than in past

JUSTIN PRITCHARD, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Google Self Driving Cars
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, Google's self-driving Lexus car drives along street during a demonstration at Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google says that one of its self-driving cars has been involved in an injury accident for the first time. The tech giant disclosed Thursday, July 16, 2015, that one of its SUVs was rear-ended in its home city of Mountain View, and the three people on board complained of minor whiplash. All were released from the hospital soon after the July 1 collision. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup needing to intervene.

California regulators released documents Wednesday which report data from 11 companies that have been testing the technology on public roads.

The reports catalog the number of times in 2016 that humans took control from a car’s software.

Waymo, as Google’s self-driving car project has been rebranded, did the lion’s share of testing. It reported driving more than 635,000 miles with 124 safety-related “disengagements” — a notably improved rate.

Though imperfect, the data are the best peek the public gets into the fiercely competitive world of self-driving cars and how the prototypes are performing.

Related Posts