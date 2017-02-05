Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another warm day is ahead for most of New Mexico today. Afternoon high temperatures will once again be 10°-15° warmer than average with mostly sunny skies!

It was windy across the Northern Mountains and parts of the Northeast on Saturday, fortunately the winds won’t be too much of a factor by Sunday. But, a storm passing to our north will crank up the winds across most of the state on Monday.

Combine the windy weather, warmer than normal temps and dry conditions means the fire danger will be elevated on Monday across eastern New Mexico. Wind gusts in these areas could reach 50 mph with Relative Humidity values only in lower teens. So these conditions are not favorable for any outdoor burning because the flames could spread easily and quickly!

After the beginning of the week, temperatures look to stay warmer than normal into Friday. New Mexico could then see a storm system move into the region by next Saturday bringing back the chance for rain/mountain snow and more wind. Stay tuned!