Argument leads to the death of Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating the death of 50-year-old Tony Morgan who was found outside his home dead Sunday morning.

APD received a call around 11:20 am Sunday to reports of a man shot and possibly killed on the 6700 block of Ivy Place SW. When they arrived, they found Morgan dead outside his home.

Witnesses tell police they heard arguing, then saw their neighbor Raymond Ortiz, 27, arguing with Morgan as he leaned into Ortiz’s grey Ford Mustang convertible. According to witnesses, that’s when Ortiz fired at Morgan, hitting him, then drove away.

A warrant has been issued for Raymond Ortiz who is described as Hispanic, 5’8” weighing 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has “SHERRYTRUSTY” tattooed on his chest.

Ortiz is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing or having contact with Ortiz should contact police immediately.