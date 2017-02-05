Annual Angel Fire shovel races gain speed

ANGEL FIRE, NM (KRQE) – Sixty-five miles an hour on a shovel maybe tough for some to image but others do it for sport.

The annual World Championship Shovel Race took place this weekend at Angle Fire Resort in Angle Fire New Mexico.

The pros make it look easy, sitting on the scoop of a show shovel, then lifting their hands and riding it down the hill with the winner finishing the race in only thirteen seconds.

Tips to a good race from experienced riders say to start straight, use your core, stay close to the ground and keep your legs together and tucked.