Annual Ad Bowl tracks the best during the big game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While football fans are watching the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons battle it out, others are drawn to the legendary Super Bowl commercials.

From food to fancy cars, just like every year, viewers can expects lots of funny spots and inevitably some that fall flat.

Steve McKee, president of Albuquerque-based ad agency McKee Wallwork & Company started AdBowl.com 17 years ago, ranking the year’s most popular spots which tracks in real-time.

Some Super Bowl commercials have already been released to generate buzz on social media and according to McKee Wallwork & Company, brands are paying as much as $5 million for a TV spot this year.