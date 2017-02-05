Albuquerque woman shot in stomach by ex-boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend.

According to a criminal complaint Joseph Barlow showed up to the woman’s RV early Saturday morning when her new boyfriend answered the door and told him he needed to leave.

Police say Barlow got into a car, pulled a gun and opened fire on the home which hit his ex-girlfriend in the stomach.

In court Sunday, Joseph Barlow tried to defend himself, but the judge cut him off, “Sir don’t talk about the facts of the case. I’m just trying to protect your rights. Anything you say can be used against you.” Said Judge Michelle Castillo Dowler.

Barlow’s bond is set at $50,000 cash only.