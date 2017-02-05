Albuquerque man arrested after alleged chop shop bust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged chop shop bust in southwest Albuquerque.

Deputies started an investigation into the property near Old Coors and Arenal after zoning inspectors were unable to contact the property owner.

The homeowner, Jesse Gallegos, told deputies he worked on the vehicles and none of them were stolen.

According to a criminal complaint five of the vehicles on his property came back as stolen.

Three others had altered VIN numbers and vehicle parts were scattered throughout the property.

Gallegos was arrested, but has since posted bond.