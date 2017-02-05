Adults with intellectual disabilities growing greens for local restaurants

ALBUQERUQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time you visit a Nob Hill restaurant and order a fresh salad you could be helping adults with intellectual disabilities gain purpose.

A local non-profit is growing food and also a relationship with local eateries all while giving their members something to be proud of.

David is learning all about growing greens and vegetables. He says he enjoys his days in the greenhouse at Cornucopia Adult and Family Services.

Sarah Gendron is the green house manager, she says it helps their clients with relaxation, brain stimulation and overall life lessons.

“We haven’t found a sad client here that comes into the greenhouse,” Gendron said.

She delivers the micro-greens clients grow to local restaurants twice a week.

Like Scalo Northern Italian Grill, Canvas Artistry, Farina Pizzeria, Elaine’s and Artichoke Cafe.

“I think the restaurants really want to support the local movement and also they get to support a really wonderful non-profit,” Gendrons said. “They have this real sense of accomplishment that they are part of this program.”

She says the clients also learn about nutrition and even how to cook what they grow.

“It just has so many positive benefits to everybody, staff, clients and the community,” Gendron explained.

Cornucopia Adult and Family Services is hoping to add more restaurants in different areas of the city.

The money they get from the micro-green sales goes back to buying more seeds for the greenhouse.