Suspect in fatal stabbing arrested after 7 months on the run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in front of his children back in 2016 has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshal Service says they arrested 37-year-old Shannon Patchell on a homicide warrant, Friday.

Patchell is accused of fatally stabbing 33-year-old Alonzo Dale outside of the Walgreens on Central near San Mateo back in June of 2016.

In court Saturday, Judge Christine Rodriguez said she feels he’s a threat to the community and set his bond at $100,000 cash only bond.