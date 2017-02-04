Neighborhood patrols helping reduce crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret there is a crime problem in Albuquerque.

Now, more and more, police say they are seeing neighborhoods getting involved in keeping their area safe and it is working.

“I’ve actually confronted prostitutes, drug dealers, gang members in our park. They have never threatened me, so they’ve just moved on,” Mark Burton said.

He added he is tired of the crime in his Southeast Albuquerque community and he’s working to add neighborhood patrols.

“There’s a direct relationship with patrols and reduced crime,” Burton said.

Darren Gunn has been a member of his neighborhood patrol at Santa Fe Village on the west side for nearly a year.

“I have small children and I want to provide them with a safe place to raise them,” Gunn said.

He added, the neighborhood patrols there have helped a lot.

“I think crime has definitely decreased,” Gunn explained.

Santa Fe Village is one of three neighborhoods in Gunn’s area where neighbors do patrols.

Police say there are more throughout the city.

“Someone in the neighborhood that’s kind of looking out for everyone else just driving around and watching each other’s back,” said Gunn about the benefit of the patrols.

Santa Fe Village has about 20 volunteers. It does 10 to 15 patrols a week.

They recently raised $800 to buy more patrol kits with lights, signs and safety vests.

“I think that just having someone patrolling out there, criminals coming in to the neighborhood would happen to see that and they’re going to look elsewhere,” Gunn said.

Albuquerque Police holds four hour training sessions for neighborhoods interested in doing patrols.