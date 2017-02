ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused killer is now locked up for fatally stabbing another man in front of his children last year.

U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Shannon Patchell Friday in Albuquerque on a homicide warrant.

They said Patchell fatally stabbed 33-year-old Alonzo Dale outside a store in June of 2015.