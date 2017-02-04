Lobo Women Take out San Jose State 82-72

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women were coming off a loss at home against UNLV, but on Saturday at San Jose State UNM would overpower the Spartans in an 82-72 victory. The win betters the Lobos record to 13-10 overall and 8-4 in Mountain West Play.

It was a slow start for this Lobo team but they would finish strong. Leading the way was senior Richelle van der Keijl, who led the game with a career high of 31 points and she also added 13 rebounds.

UNM will host Air Force next on Wednesday that game will tip off at 7 p.m. from Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit.

