Lobo Men’s Basketball falls to San Jose for the first time ever 78-68

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball falls to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in MW play, after losing to San Jose State at the Pit on Saturday afternoon 78-68. This win by the Spartans marks the first ever in the history of these two meeting.

UNM would compete with the Spartans in the first half going 4-9 from 3 point range and 13-28 from the field. It was tied at the midway point 35-35. UNM had a great performance from Sam Logwood.

A breakthrough performance for Logwood, who started the game and played solid at the power forward position. He finished with 19 total points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, and only 1 turnover.

Elijah Brown also stepped it up for UNM again finishing with a game high of 21 points, but it wouldn’t be enough to put the Lobos in the win column.

The Spartans had four players score in the double digits and Ryan Welage would lead the pack with 20. They made seven 3-pointers in this game, and also had 23 points off of 14 UNM turnovers. A sluggish second half, and a lack of defense led this Lobo team to their fifth loss in MW play.

“We gave them too many 3 point shots, there just wasn’t an urgency with our group tonight to guard,” said UNM Head Coach Craig Neal.

He also went on to say, “My job is to get those active and playing at a higher level and we will continue to work on that.”

Lobo Forward Sam Logwood also chimed in after the game on his team’s lack of defense.

“As a team and being on the court I felt like we didn’t play good on defense, what we are capable of doing, and that’s just something that we all have to look in the mirror at and get better from.”

The Lobos will look to rebound at Air Force on Wednesday that game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on Root Sports.