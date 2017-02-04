Lobo Baseball Alumni game has the Alumni coming out victorious

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball’s annual alumni game was held on Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field. It was the start to a day that ended with the Lobos First Pitch Banquet at Sandia Golf Club.

There was a good turnout of former Lobos to take on this year’s UNM baseball team. It was a pitcher’s duel for the most part. In the 5th inning former Lobo and Albuquerque Isotope, Brian Cavasos-Galvez would hit a two-run homerun to put the alum up by 3. That would be enough, as they went on to beat the Lobos 3-2.

“There is some really good guys in that other dugout. I mean, there is a double A, triple A team and some big leaguers in there. It’s great competition, they probably won’t see this kind of pitching for a while,” said UNM Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.

This Lobo team is excited to get their season started, as they are back in action on February 17th at 6 p.m. They will take on Binghamton at Santa Ana Star Field in a three game series.

