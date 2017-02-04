Jewish Community Center bringing people together after Tuesday’s bomb scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque has plans to bring people together after facing a bomb threat earlier this week.

The JCC near Wyoming and Academy evacuated about 200 people including 90 kids on Tuesday. A bomb squad did a sweep of the building and found nothing.

But Feb. 4 and 5, it wants to give back to the community. The JCC is open to everyone for free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday at 7 p.m., the center is also extending an invite to its free Shabbat 505 event.