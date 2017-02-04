Four arrested in Valencia County after failed attempt to bust friend out of jail

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)– Four people are behind bars for trying to bust their buddy out of the Valencia County Detention Center.

New Mexico State Police say Dixie Pankotai, Dylan Stamper, Christie Townsend and Randall Townsend were trying to get Andrew Pankotai out of jail, who was arrested for a warrant out of Pennsylvania.

According to the criminal complaints, the four faxed documents claiming he was behind bars illegally and marshals were coming to pick him up.

U.S. Marshals and NMSP responded but didn’t immediately stop them, instead they waited until the four showed up at the jail and arrested them.

They’re facing charges for bringing weapons onto jail property.