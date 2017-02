SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)– The FBI is asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Santa Fe bank Saturday morning.

Authorities say the man entered the First National Bank on Cerrillos Road around 11 a.m..

According to witnesses the suspect pulled a handgun, demanded money from the teller and took off.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, with gray and white hair.

If you recognize him you’re asked to call the FBI.