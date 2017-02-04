One person in custody after Valencia County woman shot dead

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in a Valencia County neighborhood fear for their safety after a woman was shot and killed late Friday night.

The person of interest was taken into custody late Saturday, but a nieghbor who lives in the area said he’s concerned for the safety of his family and the families around him.

“These young families come in and they have kids, they’re not safe,” said Jeff Traynham.

Traynham has lived in the Rio Communities for more than 25 years. He said the neighborhood has changed over the last few years, and last night was more than proof.

“They got in an arguement, so the woman came to her friend’s house and he followed her, and shot her dead in the street,” he said.

Valencia County Chief Deputy Gary Hall said they found 35 year old, Brenda Martinez, dead in the street at Loma Verde and La Paz shortly after receiving Traynham’s call.

“We went and checked her residence to see if anybody was over there. Found a blood trail that went into her boyfriend’s house,” said Hall.

Deputies said they now have Martinez’s boyfriend, 35 year old Felix Contreras, in custody. Deputies also said there may be a history of violence between them.

“He’s a person of interest into what he might be able to tell us,” said Hall.

Traynham said he wouldn’t be surprised if Contreras was involved.

“I’ve seen him maybe 2 or 3 times, and he seems upset all of the time,” he said.

Traynham said the neighborhood has seen some shady characters over the years, and hopes this can be the start of some change.

“Well, hopefully to get some law enforcement down here,” he said.

Contreras is charged with tampering with evidence and deputies are not charging him with murder just yet. He was arrested in Valencia County with other charges pending because he still needs to be interviewed by deputies.