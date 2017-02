LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)– Valencia County Deputies are investigating a stabbing Saturday evening.

It happened near Dalies Road and Arroyo Road just west of Los Lunas.

Deputies say a man was found severely beaten and stabbed three times.

The man was airlifted to UNMH for treatment, but no word on his condition at this time.

Authorities are now looking for a white 1999 to 2002 Pontiac that may have been involved in the stabbing.