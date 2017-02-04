City of Belen files lawsuit accusing Valencia County of breaching hospital contract

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)– The city of Belen has filed a lawsuit against Valencia County over money tax payers have been forking over for a hospital that still hasn’t been built.

The county started collecting funds from residents in 2007 to run the hospital after voters agreed to a mill levy the year prior.

Now, the county has $25 million sitting in the bank, but the city claims the county breached their contract because there’s still no hospital.

The city says they either want the hospital built, or they want their money back.

Residents must now travel to Albuquerque or Socorro, if they need a hospital.

Valencia County would not comment saying they haven’t seen the lawsuit yet.