Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A warm, sunny day is on the way for New Mexico after a chilly start. Temperatures will be 5°-15° warmer than average for this time of the year across most of the state. But, the wind will be cranking up in parts of the state today. The Northern Mountains and Eastern Plains could feel wind gusts up to 50 mph. These winds will pick up by mid-morning and last until early this evening.

The winds won’t be too much of a factor by Sunday. The sunshine and warmer than normal temps will continue for second half of the weekend before a storm system grazes New Mexico to the north. This storm system to our north will crank up the wind all across the state to begin the week. Temperatures will stay warm with only a slight chance for light snow across the north and Four Corners area.

After the beginning of the week, temperatures look to continue to stay warmer than normal with the dry stretch of weather continuing into next weekend.