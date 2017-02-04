Bill moving forward to allow shorter school days

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would allow New Mexico school districts to shorten school days now goes to the Senate Finance Committee.

Democrat, Senator Bill Soules from Las Cruces is sponsoring the bill.

It would allow flexibility during financial emergencies to shorten days or even the school year below state-mandated requirements.

It would only be used if the state reduces funding by two percent after the districts decided their budgets.

This comes in the midst of budget cuts during the state’s financial crisis.