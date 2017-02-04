Army Corps of Engineers to close Dakota Access Pipeline camp

BISMARCH, N.D. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the federal property where demonstrators have been protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The Corps says record snowfall is expected in North Dakota, which could lead to record flooding in the area.

There is concern the protester camp is leaving debris and waste which could lead to environmental issues if there is major flooding.

Protesters were informed of the closure, which will take place Feb. 22.

Local police say if they don’t leave it will become a “humanitarian mission” to rescue them.