Albuquerque Police arrest man claiming to have grenades in backpack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque man was arrested after he told officers he had grenades in his backpack.

28-year-old Cruz Abeita appeared before a judge Saturday morning facing bomb scare charges.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Circle K near Academy and San Mateo to pick up Abeita for an armed robbery warrant. When officers got there, Abeita told them he had grenades and was going to “blow it”.

Police say Abeita wouldn’t take his hands out of his bag, so officers used mace in an attempt to get him to comply. When the mace didn’t work, officers used a Taser and arrested Abeita.