Video shows Roswell woman resisting arrest even after being tased

ROSWELL, NM (KRQE) – She wasn’t going down without a fight. Police got a call a woman was beating her husband. Hours later, they were still trying to get her under control.

“Come over here and talk to me,” a Roswell Police officer was trying to reason with 51-year-old Nancy Casaus. But Casaus made it clear she didn’t want to talk.

“Stop or you’re going to get tased,” police told Casaus.

“I don’t care,” she replied.

An officer deployed his taser and Casaus lurched forward.

Roswell police had responded to a domestic disturbance. They arrived to find Casaus uncooperative, but the taser didn’t seem to slow Casaus. It took three officers to cuff her.

“You need to stop, okay. We’re here to help you,” they tried to assure her.

But Casaus insisted she’d do whatever she wanted and ordered police to back off.

“We can’t get away from you,” one said.

“Yes you will!” yelled Casaus.

You can see Casaus kick at an officer in his lapel cam video. She refused to stand up on her own, but officers managed to get Casaus to her feet and, eventually, into a cruiser.

Casaus kicked and screamed much of the way to the hospital and continued fighting when she got there. Police say she even bit at them as they tried to restrain her in a wheelchair. They wheeled Casaus into the hospital, but she wasn’t done.

Police demanded she calm down.

“Stop kicking!” one said.

“No!” she yelled.

Casaus wouldn’t even work with healthcare workers.

Officers held her down for almost half an hour. They say it took three doses of medication to calm her before they could finally haul her off to jail. She received medical attention once that medication kicked in.

Casaus is charged with battery against a peace officer, assault against a household member and evading or obstructing an officer.