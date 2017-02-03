UNM Health Sciences Center to host forum on child well-being

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center is hosting a conference on abuse and other childhood adversities as the state recovers from a string of high-profile cases that spurred public outcry.

Tuesday’s event will include experts in prevention.

Organizer and medical school professor Elaine Bearer says officials want to raise the consciousness and understanding about the issues of childhood adversity and how it can be collectively addressed in New Mexico.

Last year, Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Monique Jacobson announced the “Pull Together” campaign to help parents and to change the way state officials tackle child well-being.

The advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children says New Mexico ranks 49th in the country for child well-being.