Talking Tech: Consumer Electronics Show

Jim Barry, the Consumer Technology Association’s Digital Answer Man, joined New Mexico Living to showcase different gadgets and electronics featured at the CES.

He brought in some of the hottest wearables available today. Today’s wearables include, a bike helmet with built in speakers for your music, a wrist tracker that not only keeps track of the calories you burned, but also your calories consumed, sunglasses that are also a camera, VR headsets, and a personal portable massager.

CES happens every year in Las Vegas and is the largest consumer technology trade show in the world. If you have any questions for the Digital Answer Man, contact him at the CTA.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living