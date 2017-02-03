Rio Rancho Tops Cleveland 78-70 for 1st win in district play

van-tate By Published:
basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cleveland Storm came into Friday night 4-0 in district play and sitting atop the Class 6A District Standings. They went to Rio Rancho High School with an overtime victory over the Rams under their belt, but the home court advantage this time around.

It was a fast paced physical game at Rio Rancho High with the Rams jumping out early. They led by 10 at the end of the first quarter. The Storm would find their stride in the 2nd half with Marcus Hill finishing with 21 points, but the Rams would hold weather the Storm.

Rio Rancho had three players score 16 points with Juan Hurt, Keshawn Banks, and Joe Elmalhy. Clay Patterson would also chip in 14 for the Rams first win in District Play 78-70. Rio Rancho is now 14-8 overall and 1-3 in District 1 play.

Cleveland by the way is 17-6 overall and 4-1 in Class 6A District 1 play.

 

