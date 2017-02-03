Petition asking city to propose clear immigration policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local immigrant and refugee groups are working to gather signatures on a new petition urging the city to implement clear policies under the new Trump administration.

KRQE News 13 spoke with one of the groups involved about why they’re pushing a new resolution in Albuquerque.

Local immigrant groups started the new petition last week, when President Trump signed executive orders on immigration.

Now, local immigrant and refugee groups are pushing for more clear policies in Albuquerque when it comes to protecting those without legal status in the country from federal immigration officials.

Mayor Richard Berry removed the city’s sanctuary status shortly after taking office and for many years the city has called itself immigrant friendly instead.

This petition asks the Mayor and city council to propose a resolution that clearly states that local law enforcement will not work with federal immigration agents to deport those whose only crime in being in the country illegally.

Isaac De Luna with N.M. Dream Team says they aren’t asking for a sanctuary designation for the city just more clear policies.

“We’re all working toward creating safety policies for the different communities here in Albuquerque specifically now that our families are under attack by this new administration,” De Luna said.

The petition also names Albuquerque Public Schools. De Luna says while the district already has these policies in place to keep federal immigration officials out of their schools, they would like for the district to re-acknowledge that the policies are there.

Once the petition gathers more than 1,000 signatures, they will present it to the city council.