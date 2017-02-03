NASA creates exhibit for those attending Super Bowl LI

(NEXTSTAR MEDIA) – NASA is joining in on Super Bowl festivities. They have an exhibit for those attending the game in Houston called “Future Flight,” taking them on a trip to Mars.

The City of Houston has an official nickname, “Space City,” because it’s home to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

“This is where the first words that were uttered on the moon were ‘Houston.’ And so as a rocket scientist by day, we’re building the rocket and the systems that’ll take us to Mars faster than ever before,” Tony Castilleja, Boeing Space Exploration Specialist.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to experience Mars in virtual reality. You just have to stop by NASA’s “Future Flight” exhibit on display this week at Super Bowl Live.

“You see all the elements: You launch from Earth. You see the International Space Station, which is currently orbiting around the Earth as we talk,” Castilleja said. “You see the space launch system, which is the rocket that will get you to Mars. You see all the pieces coming together.”

It took a team of hundreds across aerospace almost a year to set up this exhibit.