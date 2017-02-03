Latest tech gadgets from CES 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s some of the hottest and most innovative products from the largest trade show.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is a trade organization that provides a platform to unite technology leaders to connect and collaborate. They just wrapped up this year’s Consumer’s Electronics Show (CES).

CTA’s Digital Answer Man, Jim Barry, joined KRQE This Morning show to talk about the hottest products and gadgets from CES 2017.

This year’s show brought more gadgets and devices from enhanced connectivity in cars and autonomous vehicles to improvements in voice recognition technologies.

Some of the products that were showcased include the Mars Bluetooth speaker, Vivitas Virtual Reality Headset and Coros LINX smart cycling helmet.

