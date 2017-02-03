Judge denies request to hold suspect without bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors tried once again to get a man they consider to be a serious danger to the public locked up with no bond, and once again a judge denied the request.

“This poses a danger to our community.. and based on his FTA history and charges in front of this court, the state is showing no conditions of release to ensure safety to the community.”

Prosecutors are talking about Dominic Moya, the young man who was arrested last week after deputies said he took them on a chase from Albuquerque to Valencia County. They also said he tried to ram a sheriff’s cruiser with a stolen truck.

Moya has a long criminal history and failure to appear in court.

Prosecutors tried to get Moya locked up without bond as part of a new constitutional amendment, but Judge Stan Whitaker denied the request.

“Is it a case that raises concern about judgement and criminal activity of Moya? Absolutely. But those are allegations, not convictions, and that is important for court,” Judge Whitaker said.

Last week, Judge Whitaker made a similar ruling in the case of Christopher Heh, a serial car thief and burglar. In both cases, the judge set tougher conditions of release, including GPS monitoring.